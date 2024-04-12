Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$52.19 Average PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Insider Buying and Selling

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$48.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market cap of C$26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.12. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.