Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BTU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 238,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

