PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

