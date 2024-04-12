Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

PTEN opened at $11.82 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

