Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Paramount Global has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 23.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 13.40 and a fifty-two week high of 27.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

