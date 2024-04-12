Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.12

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 20615544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after acquiring an additional 626,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

