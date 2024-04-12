Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Paragon 28 worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

NYSE:FNA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 257,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.