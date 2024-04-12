Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 3.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 1,785,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,110,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,361,000 after acquiring an additional 176,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

