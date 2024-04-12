Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $186.28 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $163,314,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,821,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

