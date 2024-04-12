Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Gap Down to $186.28

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.28, but opened at $179.47. Packaging Co. of America shares last traded at $183.51, with a volume of 57,862 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.