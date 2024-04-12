PAAL AI 1-Day Volume Hits $8.38 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $363.11 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.53389039 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,309,773.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

