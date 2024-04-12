P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $3.34 Million Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports accounts for approximately 8.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.25% of Genius Sports worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 403,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 2,189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

