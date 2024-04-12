Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.00

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 5550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

