Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

