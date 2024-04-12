Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $44.50.
About Otsuka
