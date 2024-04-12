Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

