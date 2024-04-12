Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Orora Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

