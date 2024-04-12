Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

