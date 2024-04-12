Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 1,270,805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,145.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 136,912 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

