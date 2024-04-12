OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 3.2 %

OPHC stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

