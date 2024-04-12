OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 3.2 %
OPHC stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
