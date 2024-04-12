Oppenheimer Trims MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price to $648.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $659.00 to $648.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $581.57.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.85 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

