Oppenheimer Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.47.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.