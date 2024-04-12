Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

OMC stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

