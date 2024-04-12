Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.85.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is -2,105.26%.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

