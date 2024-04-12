Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.06.

OXY stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

