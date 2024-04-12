NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $244.33 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

