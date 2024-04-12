Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.85. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 21,101 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
