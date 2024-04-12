Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.85. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 21,101 shares.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,619.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 169,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

