Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 13.6 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.