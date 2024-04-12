Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.72.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

NSC stock opened at $249.71 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $556,797,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,946,204,000 after buying an additional 1,810,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.