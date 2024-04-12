Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR) Short Interest Up 52,073.9% in March

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 52,073.9% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,516,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBTCR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

