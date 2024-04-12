Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $13.36. Noah shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 60,683 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $864.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Noah by 1,597.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

