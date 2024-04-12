Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Insider Sells £13,094.40 in Stock

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) insider Rosemary Morgan sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £13,094.40 ($16,573.09).

Nippon Active Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nippon Active Value Fund stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Nippon Active Value Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.86.

Get Nippon Active Value Fund alerts:

Nippon Active Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Nippon Active Value Fund’s payout ratio is 1,034.48%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.