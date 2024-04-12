Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.75. Nikola shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 36,075,726 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Nikola alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NKLA

Nikola Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.