NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.55. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 322,258 shares trading hands.

NextDecade Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextDecade by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.