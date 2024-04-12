NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 110.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

