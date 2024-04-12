NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,908 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NXRT opened at $32.45 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 110.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXRT

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.