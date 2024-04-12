Newmont (TSE:NGT) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.628533 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.42%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
