New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,661,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 5,923,692 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,886,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,655,000 after buying an additional 1,775,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.