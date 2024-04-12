New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
New Found Gold Price Performance
Shares of New Found Gold stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. New Found Gold has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Found Gold will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of New Found Gold
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
