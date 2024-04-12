Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ:NMRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 22,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

