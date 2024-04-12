NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBSE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,802. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

