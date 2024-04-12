Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $592.42.

Netflix stock opened at $628.78 on Monday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.69. The firm has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,741,211,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

