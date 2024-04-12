Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $465.00 price objective on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.74.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $356.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.52 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,050 shares of company stock worth $36,856,111. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

