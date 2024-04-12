NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. NB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82.

Insider Activity

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $363,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,504.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $363,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,740 shares of company stock worth $746,205.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,238,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

