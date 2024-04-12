Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Up 2.1%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.45 and last traded at $88.23. 6,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.05%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

