National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in National Research were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRC. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in National Research by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Price Performance

NRC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.34. 3,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,762. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $819.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

