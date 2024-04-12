National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

