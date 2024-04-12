Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $96,241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,974,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

