Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average is $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

