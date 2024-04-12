Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,612 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MA opened at $467.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.72 and a 200 day moving average of $431.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
