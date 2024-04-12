Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

